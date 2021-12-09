GPD reports

Active Robbery Investigation

On Dec. 6 at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Patrol Bureau were dispatched to a business on the 3700 block of Foothill Boulevard regarding a grand theft that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers learned that over $7,500 of electronics, including cellphones and watches, were taken from the business.

The Glendale Police Dept. is actively investigating this incident. It is believed that there are three to four suspects involved.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Dept. at (818) 548-4911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP,” or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Six Arrested for Identity Theft, Possession of Illegal Drugs

And Vehicle Theft; Two Stolen Vehicles Recovered

On Dec. 4 just after 1 p.m., an officer assigned to Glendale PD’s Patrol Bureau located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot of a hotel on the 100 block of North Louise Street. The officer witnessed a male, later identified as 50-year-old Mario Jarquin (transient), close the rear driver side door and trunk of the vehicle. Assisting officers arrived and Jarquin was detained pending further investigation. During a search of Jarquin, officers found several re-encoded credit/debit cards belonging to different individuals, three arrow keys, methamphetamine and a key fob to the stolen vehicle. A subsequent vehicle search produced several more credit/debit cards in other people’s names, a pry bar, a credit card reader, and heavy duty magnets used to demagnetize credit cards. Officers also located a hotel room key on Jarquin and were able to identify a room at the location associated with Jarquin.

Officers knocked on the door of the associated room, gained access and discovered it was occupied by 28-year-old Luis Pedraza of Tujunga, 31-year-old Jesse Abell of Los Angeles and 36-year-old Roger Nakhla of Los Angeles. Upon entering, officers observed multiple credit cards along with drug paraphernalia in plain view along with several pieces of mail. Upon identifying Pedraza, officers discovered he had a no bail warrant out for his arrest. A search of the room produced over $2,500 cash, over 30 credit/debit cards belonging to other people, stolen mail, 90 checks in other people’s names, methamphetamine, heroin and a USPS PO box key. Additionally, Abell was found to be in possession of fentanyl.

Jarquin was ultimately arrested and booked for vehicle theft, identity theft and possessing a controlled substance. Abell was transported to the hospital due to having an adverse reaction to recently ingesting fentanyl. He was issued a notice to appear in court for identity theft and possessing narcotics. Nakhla was arrested and booked for identity theft, and Pedraza was arrested and booked for his outstanding warrant.

The next day, Dec. 5, just after 2 p.m., officers returned to the same hotel regarding an individual making illegal entry to this same hotel room. Upon arrival, the subject had already left the room. While in the parking lot, officers observed a stolen vehicle drive through the lot and park. The driver, 28-year-old Christopher Avalos of Sun Valley, was detained pending further investigation. Avalos was found to be in possession of six shaved keys, metal knuckles, a foldable knife, multiple credit/debit cards and checks all belonging to other individuals. Avalos was arrested and booked for vehicle theft, identity theft, possessing burglary tools and several outstanding warrants. Arnoldo Rocha, 34, of Sun Valley was in the backseat of the stolen vehicle and was also detained. Upon contacting Rocha, officers observed him attempt to discard several credit/debit cards and California IDs belonging to other people (all of the items were recovered). He was subsequently arrested and booked for vehicle theft and identity theft. A vehicle search produced a gun holster, methamphetamine and a shaved key. During the investigation, it was learned that 36-year-old Leanna Weir of Los Angeles was the person who had returned to the room (in this same stolen vehicle) and retrieved items from the location. Weir was located in the alley and was found to be in possession of an arrow key, a notebook containing various credit card numbers and personal identifying information for other people. She was arrested and booked for vehicle theft and identity theft.