Crime blotter

Dec. 3

4700 block of Rosemont Avenue in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

800 block of Inverness Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, as a resident was watering the plants in the front yard he noticed mail scattered in the street. A lot of the mail was addressed to him and his wife. Surveillance footage revealed a vehicle, described as a blue or gray SUV, pull up to the resident’s mailbox. A man exited the vehicle, reached inside the mailbox and pull out a handful of mail. He then got back into his vehicle and drove away, tossing several pieces of mail out of the passenger side window.

The theft occurred at 6:25 a.m.

2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a male suspect entered a store and attempted to pry open a locked wine cellar. After several failed attempts the suspect walked out of the store at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2

Foothill Boulevard and Castle Road in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to the location concerning a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, was detected traveling eastbound on Foothill Boulevard. The deputy located the Dodge Charger idling in a parking lot near the location. The driver of the Charger began driving through the parking lot. The deputy was able to determine this was the vehicle that was reported stolen from Sunland.

The deputy activated the patrol car’s emergency lights and notified other units. The driver of the vehicle drove onto Foothill Boulevard, traveling westbound. Initially the vehicle traveled at 30-to-40 miles per hour but later accelerated to 75 mph. During the pursuit the vehicle failed to yield at traffic signals at several intersections including at Briggs, Rosemont, New York, Dunsmore and Boston avenues. Due to the speed and erratic driving the pursuit was terminated. The deputy informed Glendale and Los Angeles police the vehicle was now traveling in their jurisdiction. The vehicle came close to colliding with another vehicle. The deputy then responded to the 4500 block of Castle Road regarding a call for service by an individual who had yelled at employees before leaving in a black Dodge Charger. The suspect was described as a male Hispanic, about 30 years of age with tattoos on his chest, back and arms. He has a large tattoo of a cross on his chest in black ink. LAPD later notified LASD it had located the stolen vehicle and initiated a pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Sherman Grove, and that one suspect was taken into custody at 11:53 a.m.

Oct. 19

4800 block of Palm Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident mailed out his laptop computer for repairs. It was repaired and mailed back to him; however, he never received it. The package tracking number stated it had been delivered to his home on Oct. 19 but a person unknown [suspect] took it from his home before he was able to retrieve the package.

The theft occurred at 10:11 a.m.