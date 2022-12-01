From the Desk of the Publisher

Kicking Off the Season in Style

Steve and I were out of town from Friday – the kickoff to the holidays at the Montrose Shopping Park – until Sunday. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to attend the tree lighting and accompanying festivities hosted by the Montrose Shopping Park Assn. However, Mary O’Keefe did a fine job of summarizing the events that included “snow,” carolers, members of the Glendale City Council and city manager, a vintage fire truck and the man himself: Santa Claus. (You should find her story on page 8; if not, go online.)

Renamed Plaid Friday from White Friday (which was adapted from Black Friday), the event encourages people to shop locally, supporting small retail businesses.

And we’ve got some great local merchants. For example, It Takes A Village has some adorable clothes for kids; Holiday House has some of those “hard to find” items that make great gifts; Once Upon A Time bookstore, the oldest children’s bookstore in the nation and, farther east, Flintridge Bookstore, offer some not-to-be-missed titles that would be welcome under any tree.

As far as cocktails and dining, Montrose has got everything a person could want: delicious Italian food, American cuisine (and a great bar at Gus & Andy’s), live music and a varied menu at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar & Grill, Mexican food, Chinese food and more. Traveling outside Montrose offers even more dining choices.

I’m looking forward to the return of the Montrose Christmas Parade happening on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. sharp. Thousands are expected to line up along Honolulu Avenue between Rosemont Avenue and Verdugo Road to cheer on those businesses, organizations and dignitaries that represent the Crescenta Valley. Since 2009, CV Weekly has supported and participated in the Parade every year there has been one (a nod to COVID cancellations). And we are in good company as far as supporting the Parade: check out pages 10 and 11 of this week’s paper and you’ll find a list of sponsors.

We are already planning on riding down Honolulu on a flatbed provided by our friends at Bob Smith Toyota, sadly minus our “weather girl” Sue Kilpatrick.

Look for CV Weekly and give us a wave!

And for those who decorate their house for the holidays, please send us your name and address so we can include you in this year’s Merry & Bright Holiday Light and Display Tour. There are some really creative people who live in our area and we’d love to spotlight them and their displays – and enter them in our contest of “best ofs.” Just so you know, we do not include the addresses of folks who don’t send us their information. So if you know of any houses that should be a part of our holiday light and display tour, tell them to send their information to Hollyween@cvweekly.com.