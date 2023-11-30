Warm Wishes from CVCA

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Crescenta Valley Community Association has moved its monthly meeting to tonight, Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

Montrose Christmas Parade

The Montrose Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 6:10 p.m. It begins just east of Rosemont Avenue and travels to the intersection of Montrose Avenue and Verdugo Road.

For more information, visit https://montrosechristmasparade.com/.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Dec. 2. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Do not park in front of neighbors’ homes. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Electric Car Guest Drive Event

GWP’s Electric Car Guest Drive event is on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature a wide variety of electric cars including the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and popular electric bikes from various manufacturers. Reserve a spot to test drive these electric cars. Educational representatives will be available to discuss methods of charging EVs at home, work and in public and provide general information about owning an EV.

The event will be held at Glendale City Hall, 613 E. Broadway in Glendale.

CVWD Looking to Fill Board Vacancy

Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) will have a vacancy on its board of directors beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Board members provide general oversight, guidance and direction to District staff concerning operations, finances and customer relations. The board typically meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m., and board members are assigned on one to three committees that meet twice a month on average.

The board of directors seeks a board member who has the desire and ability to contribute to informed decision-making and to represent the best immediate and long-term interests of the community. The board also values diversity of opinion and experience.

The position is open to every registered voter who lives within CVWD’s district boundaries and the term lasts until the next election in November 2024.

A copy of the District map is available at www.cvwd.com/board-of-directors- recruitment.

To apply, send a Statement of Interest (resume/CV optional) to employment@cvwd.com or the District’s office by Friday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the District’s general manager James Lee at (818) 248-3925 or jlee@cvwd.com.