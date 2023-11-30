FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

A Flurry of Events Kicks Off the Holidays

I made time on Friday evening to head over to the Montrose Shopping Park to usher in the holiday season with the tree lighting at Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard. Hundreds turned out for the festive event, which included dignitaries like parade grand marshal Steve Pierce and even Santa Claus. California snow (soap bubbles) bathed participants in white froth. What a fun night!

Saturday it was all about small business (of which this company is one) and celebrating Small Business Saturday. Mary O’Keefe talked to some folks who took part in this annual event; I hope you read her story on the bottom cover. The shopping park had its spinning wheel that gave shoppers the chance to win prizes. That’s always a popular feature.

The weekend saw the return of the holiday trolley, which traveled up and down Honolulu Avenue taking shoppers to their desired destinations. Those who stopped by may have even seen Santa Claus making his way across the avenue. Live music was heard from among several locations, too. (To learn more about the festivities in the Montrose Shopping Park, visit www.shopmontrose.com.)

After a reprieve on Sunday, it was Cyber Monday when our fingers did the walking (or the shopping, as was the case). But I’m a bit of a dolt and I didn’t take five minutes to take advantage of all those juicy sales. Hopefully they’ll continue into the holiday season.

Then it was Giving Tuesday. I don’t know about you but my inbox was stuffed with opportunities to give. Whether to the humane society, the United Way or other charities, there were plenty of donate buttons to push. CV Weekly did get a beautiful surprise, though. One favorite reader stopped by to give a generous check to this for-profit business. Boy, was I pleasantly surprised! And it couldn’t come too soon. Thank you for thinking of us. For those who would like to donate, I can’t give you a tax break, just my undying gratitude.

For those who would appreciate a tax break, consider gifting the CV Chamber of Commerce. Every dime goes back into the local community. And consider today becoming a member. It’s a great way to welcome in the New Year.

Looking ahead, it’s the Montrose Christmas Parade on Saturday night. This is one of my all-time favorite events. I’m so grateful to honorary mayor Dwight Sityar who arranged to have Bill Covey shuttle us down Honolulu Avenue in his vintage 1936 truck. No doubt that, as in years past, there will be thousands lining Honolulu Avenue, eager to see the entries including scout troops, equestrians, search & rescue, our grand marshal and yes – CV Weekly.

We’ll be waving and, after 14 years, grateful to be there.