Deputies Arrest One for Drug Possession in La Cañada Flintridge

On the evening of Nov. 29 around 4:50 p.m., Deputy Aleksanyan saw a red Lexus ES-350 driving with expired registration on Foothill Boulevard. He conducted a traffic stop at Foothill and Castle Road.

When deputy personnel approached the vehicle, a narcotic pipe was in plain sight on the dashboard. The occupants of the vehicle were detained without incident. A search of the vehicle revealed possible methamphetamine and possible fentanyl. During an interview with the driver he admitted the narcotics and paraphernalia belonged to him. The driver was arrested for all three charges, according to the LASD.