CV Weekly Offices Closed for Holidays

The offices of CV Weekly will be closed today, Thursday, Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

CVWD Holding Canned Food Drive

CVWD will be conducting a canned food drive through the holidays to help those in need by replenishing stock at Valley Food Bank.

Folks can donate by dropping off non-perishable food donations to CVWD at the main office at 2700 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta and contactless doorstep collection by appointment (see www.cvwd.com/canned-food-drive for details).

CVTC Streets and Transportation Committee Agenda

On Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., the CVTC Streets and Transportation Committee will have a virtual presentation by Laura Iannaccone, manager of Environmental Initiatives, from the County Innovations Service Division on Energy and Environmental Services regarding implementing EV charging stations on public and private facilities. In addition, other updates will be given on the Foothill Boulevard Complete Streets Study and Soundwalls. New Zoom meeting link is https://tinyurl.com/aueezh9a ; meeting ID is 914 6838 5956 and passcode is 035529. Those who call in can dial (669) 900-9128.

89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, supporting Marine Toys for Tots, will take place live on Sunday, Nov. 28 starting at 6 p.m.

The parade will travel along a 3.2 mile U-shaped route starting at Orange Street and Hollywood Boulevard traveling east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, turning south on Vine Street to Sunset Boulevard, and then turning west on Sunset Boulevard traveling back to Orange Street.

Several musical acts and performers will be featured. The CW Network will telecast the parade on Dec. 17.

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting Marine Toys for Tots will premiere as a two-hour primetime special on The CW Network on Friday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://thehollywoodchristmasparade.org/.

Meeting on Senate Bills SB 9 & SB 10

Those who want to learn more about the kinds of impacts SB 9 and SB 10 will have in the La Crescenta community can attend the CVTC Land Use Committee meeting, which will be held via Zoom, on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The Dept. of Regional Planning will make a presentation explaining both senate bills. There will be questions and answers following the presentation.

Join Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/97589570194; meeting ID: 975 8957 0194 or dial by location (669) 900-6833 U.S. Meeting ID is 975 8957 0194.

New Business Energy Upgrade Program

Glendale Water & Power (GWP) has launched its new Business Energy Upgrade Program in partnership with Willdan Group, Inc. (Willdan). The Business Energy Upgrade Program offers direct installation of GWP-incentivized energy saving upgrades for all Glendale businesses.

The Business Energy Upgrade Program is the second program to be launched from GWP’s Clean Energy RFP process. Energy-efficient upgrades include: exterior lighting, interior lighting, refrigeration and more. Willdan will provide a free assessment of the commercial customer’s facility to determine the best energy and cost-saving solutions, and work directly with the business to schedule an appointment to install the new upgrades. The new energy-efficient equipment will provide savings for years to come through dramatically reduced energy costs on the business customer’s monthly utility bill.

To get started, businesses can call (844) 804-7371 or email gwp@willdan.com to set up a no-cost assessment of commercial or industrial facility. Visit GWPEnergyUpgrade.com to learn more.