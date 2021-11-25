From the Desk of the Publisher

Life’s Too Short

Over these past few weeks I’ve had the chance to share my thoughts on the brevity of life and how we spend it. In my opinion there are two ways at looking at it: 1) life is too short to spend time around people who don’t bring you joy and 2) life is too short to hold onto grudges; let things go.

I admittedly subscribe to option No. 1. I believe life is too short to be around people who don’t make you happy (simply put). I think that we already have to deal with unpleasant people – take, for example, the driver/s who cut you off then flips you off (happened to me two weekends ago) or the rude service person at (insert name of restaurant, gas station, supermarket, etc.) or the habitually unhappy person who just has to make everyone else around him/her miserable. So I choose to avoid these folks when I can.

I understand that certain aspects of option No. 2 can keep the peace but I am unwilling to be the doormat to be walked on for that to happen. I also think that option No. 2, when honestly applied, can bring about a calmer, healthier life. After all, when you’re not stewing about something, your blood pressure is probably lower and you probably sleep better at night. So option No. 2 is not a bad option at all.

Perhaps I should aspire to be a follower of No. 2…

_________________________________________

Happy Thanksgiving! To me, this day is set aside to reflect on those things ­– and people – that have brought joy, happiness and peace to my life and to be thankful for them. It is also a day that I think on the things that I have done, the ways in which I have strived, to bring joy, happiness and peace to the lives of others. I openly admit that I have fallen short on some of these ideals.

Temper, fright and anxiety have all lent themselves to my failed attempts at bringing peace and joy to others. It’s hard, after all, to bring joy to people who make you cringe when you think of them. (They probably don’t think much of me, either, which surprisingly brings me a modicum of comfort.)

I do want to thank some of those folks who bring me – and, by extension, you – happiness because these people all contribute to the CV Weekly: “weather girl” Sue Kilpatrick; columnists who include historian Mike Lawler, CVTC president Harry Leon and Susan Bolan; writers Lori Bodnar, Bethany Brown, Justin Hager, Brandon Hensley and Charly Shelton; office manager Rachelle Miller; designers Matt Barger and Steve Hernandez; and our lead reporter Mary O’Keefe (who listens to every second guess I make). I would also be remiss in not thanking my family members who have supported me these past 12 years. And, of course, thank you to our advertisers and subscribers who help us keep the lights on. I am grateful to all.