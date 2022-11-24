CV Weekly Offices Closed for Holiday

The offices of the Crescenta Valley Weekly are closed today, Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Blood Drive Scheduled

Crescenta Valley Water District is holding a blood drive on Monday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its facility at 3730 Glenwood Ave. in La Crescenta. To make an appointment, call (800) 879-4484 or visit https://giftoflife.lstream.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/105067.

‘Santa Speas’ Photos

JD “Santa” Speas is hosting Crescenta-Cañada Pets’ annual photos with pets on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crescenta­-Cañada Pets is located at 3502 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. For more information, call (818) 248-3963.

Christmas Parade Planned

The Montrose Christmas Parade, supported by the City of Glendale and several sponsors, takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:10 p.m.

CVHS Seeking HOF Nominations

Crescenta Valley High School will be accepting nominations for the CV Hall Of Fame. To nominate an athlete, email their name and resume to CoachGossard@aol.com.

Voting will take place Dec. 6.