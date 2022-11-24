Crime blotter

Nov. 10

5300 block of Godbey Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a man reported that he received a text message from an unknown sender stating that he owed him money. He ignored it thinking it was sent to him by mistake. He then received several more texts including one that had a photo of the man’s residence. He became concerned because this unknown person had a photo of his home. He reported the incident to the LASD – CV Station. The texts came in between 12:53 p.m. and 6:55 p.m.

2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, an employee of a store reported she parked her vehicle in the store lot and went to work. She came out during her lunch break and her vehicle did not have damage; at the end of her shift she returned to find three large cracks in her windshield and a large rock at the side of her vehicle.

The vandalism occurred between 5:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 9

4900 block of Ocean View Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident returned home to find a glass door shattered and several rooms ransacked. The resident also found that her safe had been moved from the bedroom to the garage and several items were stolen from it. She also found that that the power to her home had been shutoff, possibly to disable the security video cameras.

The incident appears to have occurred when the power was turned off at 11:22 a.m.

2000 block of Mary Street in Montrose, a vehicle had its ignition switch damaged and the interior ransacked. The vehicle burglary occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

2000 block of Lyans Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a wallet and credit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Later that day the victim was contacted by the Los Angeles Police Dept. An officer told him they had recovered his stolen items from the vehicle of a suspect they had in custody.

The vehicle burglary occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

2200 block of Alabama Street in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Nov. 6

4400 block of Cornishon Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle between 7:35 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 3

3100 block of Jessen Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, the contents of a package that was delivered to a home were missing after it had been delivered. The box the items were in appeared to be damaged and was empty.

The delivery was made between Nov. 3 and Nov. 13.