FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Tis the Season

We’re about to get real busy.

The Christmas holiday (and Hanukkah and Kwanza and …) brings a demanding schedule that includes shopping, short deadlines and partying. But today, Thursday, is Thanksgiving and before we get crazy with the Christmas season let’s take a minute and catch our breath to reflect on the many blessings we have.

In September, CV Weekly completed 14 years being in business. 14 years! To me this is extraordinary because CV Weekly is my dream. After the newspaper I used to work for was bought by the LA Times and subsequently closed, I told my husband we needed to start a newspaper. As many of you know, he replied that we had enough money to either re-do the kitchen or start a newspaper – what was it going to be? While I still have the ugliest kitchen in the valley, I have the very best newspaper … and for that I’m thankful.

I’m thankful for the support I’ve been given over the years by some talented people who work with me. These include a sales staff that realizes that their hard work is what keeps us going. Without them knocking on doors, making phone calls and sending emails there would be no CV Weekly.

I’m thankful for our writers and photographers. Though there have been too many to count over the years, Mary O’Keefe and Charly Shelton have stuck with me through thick and thin. They bring a talent and knowledge base that is enviable and makes this paper so valuable. When I stop and think back to the writers who have had their name on our masthead, I’m humbled when considering how talented they are – and how lucky CV Weekly was and continues to be.

I’m thankful to Rachelle Miller who runs this office. It is she who gives to many the first impression of the CV Weekly. Her love of community and for this newspaper is evident.

I’m thankful for our designers Steve Hernandez and Matt Barger. Because of their creativity and design our newspaper looks great week after week.

I’m thankful to our proofreader Anne McNeill. I’ve learned so much from her over the years and appreciate her patience.

I’m thankful to our drivers who get up in the wee hours of the morning every week to pick up their papers to deliver to the doors of our subscribers and to our local businesses.

I’m thankful for advertisers who invest their money with CV Weekly understanding the values on which this paper stands firm.

I’m thankful for our readers who appreciate this newspaper and what it represents. Their appreciation was never more evident than during the pandemic. When most of our advertising revenue dried up (you don’t advertise a closed business) many of our readers stepped up with financial support. They played a large part in keeping our doors open.

Finally, I’m thankful to have this day to step back and have these many things for which I’m grateful.

Happy Thanksgiving.