Burglary at Cigar Empire

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Oct. 30 several suspects entered the Cigar Empire store in the 2400 block of Honolulu Avenue and stole numerous items.



According to the owner of the store, the burglary occurred about 4:30 a.m. The five suspects entered the store by breaking the door lock. They ran quickly through the store, throwing items on the floor and jumping over counters.

“This happened about five years ago, too,” he said.

The burglary that occurred five years ago also happened around Halloween. He wanted to let others in the neighborhood know so they can be aware.

Anyone who may have information concerning the burglary is asked to call the Glendale Police Dept. (818) 548-3127.