Election results are in for the Crescenta Valley Town Council. There were a total of 277 votes cast.

Results for three year term as a regular member:

Harry Leon 34% of the vote

Donna Libra 31 % of the vote

Aram Ordubegian 21% of the vote

Results for one year term as an alternate member:

Ted Yu 9% of the vote

Young Su 5% of the vote