Traffic Stop Leads to Four Arrested with Three Catalytic Converters

By on

On Nov. 6 at approximately 5:30 a.m., a sergeant assigned to Glendale PD’s Patrol Bureau observed a vehicle travelling near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Pioneer Drive fail to stop for a red traffic signal.

The sergeant initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, 22-year-old Dayana Portillo-Rodriguez of Covina, and the three passengers of the vehicle: 23-year-old Jesus Lorenzo, 24-year-old Felix Henriquez, and 19-year-old Nayely Duran, all of Los Angeles.

Assisting officers arrived and a vehicle search produced a California driver’s license, a U.S. passport and credit cards and access cards belonging to other individuals, three catalytic converters, floor jack and two reciprocating saws.

Portillo-Rodriguez, Lorenzo, Henriquez and Duran were all arrested and booked for grand theft and identity theft.

