CVTC Meets Tonight

The monthly Zoom meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council is tonight, Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. Among the items on the agenda is a candidate forum hosted by the Crescenta Valley Community Association.

There are seven candidates vying for six seats on the council – three regular and three alternate. Elections are held on Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church in Sadler Hall, 2563 Foothill Blvd.

Eligible voters must live within the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County/La Crescenta/Montrose. To join via Zoom visit the CVTC website at thecvcouncil.com, click on to the Public Meeting icon, click on General Meeting: Nov. 18 and then follow prompts to Zoom. Those who would like to listen to the meeting can do so by calling (669) 900-6833.

The Zoom meeting link is https://tinyurl.com/jwrprzy8; ID is 283 256 4275.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, Nov. 21. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Meeting on Senate Bills SB 9 & SB 10

Those who want to learn more about the kinds of impacts SB 9 and SB 10 will have in the La Crescenta community can attend the CVTC Land Use Committee meeting, which will be held via Zoom, on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The Dept. of Regional Planning will make a presentation explaining both senate bills. There will be questions and answers following the presentation.

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/97589570194; meeting ID: 975 8957 0194 or dial by location (669) 900 6833 US. Meeting ID is 975 8957 0194.