From the Desk of the Publisher

Celebrating My Veteran’s Day

So last Wednesday night/Thursday morning was hard for me. As usual, we put the paper “to bed” around 7 p.m. but because of technical issues the newspapers didn’t arrive from Ontario to the office until nearly 3 a.m. … and my drivers were antsy. They usually get their papers no later than 1 a.m. and they wanted to get delivering before first light.

I’m always nervous on Wednesday nights/Thursday mornings. I worry that the papers will be late or a driver won’t be able to do his or her delivery route. Consequently, my sleep pattern is typically interrupted. So was the case last week.

But Thursday morning was Veterans Day and the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars were having a ceremony at Two Strike Park. Open to the community, the ceremony is typically attended by a handful of dignitaries and is the chance to publicly acknowledge and thank our veterans for their service. And I had a veteran I wanted to thank.

I rolled out of bed at the stroke of 8 a.m. – when the ceremony was due to begin at Two Strike. I showered and changed in record time and got to Two Strike around 8:20 a.m. I quickly found my son, Air Force veteran Daniel Goldsworthy, his wife and my husband Steve seated, so I grabbed a folding chair and joined them.

During the ceremony the song from each branch of the military was played and that branch’s flag was presented. When they were, each veteran from that branch stood and saluted his or her flag.

With the first notes of The U.S. Air Force, Daniel proudly stood and saluted until the song was over. I was so very, very proud.

During his military career, from the time he enlisted on Halloween 2017 to his discharge just a few weeks ago, he lived in Texas and Georgia and traveled to Alaska where he saw the aurora borealis. Just prior to COVID, he was deployed to Afghanistan, and it was hard to get him home to the states due to the pandemic – but he made it. He made friends and learned a lot. He became a man I’m proud to call my son (though I have always been proud of him).

To my son and the other Air Force veterans: Aim High … Fly-Fight-Win. To all veterans, thank you for your service.