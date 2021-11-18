Deputies Catch La Cañada Flintridge Burglary Suspect

On Sunday at about 9:12 a.m., Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station received two calls for residential burglary alarms near the 500 block of Inverness Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. The deputies took note that the calls were close to each other, indicating the alarms may not be accidental.

When deputies arrived, they saw evidence burglaries had occurred at both residences. They also found a vehicle pulled into a driveway with a person of interest nearby. Deputies detained the person of interest and discovered he had active warrants for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. During a search of the suspect, property from one location was discovered. Upon further inspection of the vehicle, deputies discovered the car was reported stolen and had property from one of the residences. Lastly, deputies viewed home surveillance footage that indicated the suspect had gone into the residence.

The suspect was arrested and booked at Crescenta Valley Station. Deputy Sandoval conducted the initial investigation and authored the first report. On Tuesday, the case was presented to the district attorney’s office. The DA’s office filed two counts of first-degree residential burglary and one count of driving without owners’ consent.

The CV Sheriff’s Station stated that the arrest would not have been possible without the homeowners’ proactive steps to protect their property. The fact the homeowners had working alarm systems gave deputies the advantage of a quick response. Further, the video surveillance system helped identify the suspect. Crescenta Valley Station also recommends residents have adequate outdoor lighting and always lock their possessions.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity can call the CV Sheriff Station at (818) 248-3464. Those who witness an emergency should call 9-1-1.