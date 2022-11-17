CVTC Candidate Forum and Elections

The Crescenta Valley Town Council is hosting a candidate forum tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library community room, 2809 Foothill Blvd. Taking part is Harry Leon, Aram Ordubegian, Ted Yu, Donna Libra and Dr. Young Suh. It will be moderated by local historian Mike Lawler.

The CVTC elections are on Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sadler Hall at St. Luke’s Church of the Mountains Episcopal Church at 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Bingo Fun Planned

The recently launched Kiwanis Club of the Verdugos is having a bingo game on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m.; first game is at 6 p.m.

The cost is $20 per person, which includes 10 games. Advance tickets are required due to limited seating. Call (213) 984-4611. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, Nov. 20. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.