Crime blotter

Nov. 5

900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that she had placed her purse on the top portion of a shopping cart and left the cart unattended while shopping. When she went to her purse to get her cellphone she noticed the phone was missing. She did leave her purse open.

The theft occurred between 3:45 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.

900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, after shopping at a store at the location a woman realized her cellphone was missing from her purse. The theft occurred between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

4300 block of Ocean View Boulevard in Montrose, a resident reported that she parked her bicycle in a designated bike parking spot at the front of the apartment complex entrance. When she returned she found that her bike lock had been cut and her bike stolen.

The theft occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3.

Oct. 31

2500 block of Hermosa Avenue in Montrose, a fence was vandalized with graffiti overnight.

Oct. 30

4300 block of Fairlawn Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest, a woman reported that her backpack, which contained a laptop computer as well as other items, was stolen from the trunk of her car as it was parked at the location. The woman had gone on a hike but did not notice the theft until the next day. Items were also stolen from inside the vehicle. The locking mechanism to the driver’s side door handle had been damaged.

The theft occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

3000 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, deputies responded to location regarding a burglary alarm. Deputies found the front door was shattered. No suspects were found at the time. The owner of the location said several rolls of coins were missing. Surveillance footage revealed a dark colored newer model Dodge Charger backing into a parking stall in front of the store. A suspect, described as a male who was wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants, exited the driver’s side of the vehicle. The suspect approached the front door of the business. He smashed the front door window with an unknown object and entered the business. He began opening the drawers beneath the cash register, grabbed a box containing rolled coins and placed it on the counter. He then exited the business, entered his vehicle and left the area at 3:15 a.m.

4400 block of Cloud Avenue in Montrose, an employee reported a U-Haul truck was missing from the location. The employee reported that a customer had arranged to rent a U-Haul truck but would be picking it up after hours. The keys to the truck were left in a secured lockbox at the location. When the employee came to work the next morning s/he found the lockbox had been damaged and the keys and the U-Haul were missing.

Surveillance footage revealed a male adult, described as about 5’8” tall and weighing about 150 lbs. and wearing a grey hat, grey jacket and black pants, walked to the front parking lot of the business. The suspect used an unknown object to break open the lockbox, removed the keys, walked to the U-Haul vehicle and stole the vehicle. The truck drove southbound on Cloud Avenue toward Montrose Avenue and out of view.

The vehicle theft occurred at 7:38 p.m.

4800 block of Crown Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident returned home to find several rooms in her home had been ransacked. Deputies found a window screen off on the side of the window and the window opened. The window was left unlocked. One item was reported stolen at the time.

The residential burglary occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

2200 block of Community Avenue in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1.

Oct. 28

2300 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to the location regarding a burglary in progress. They found a shattered glass door but no suspects. The interior of the business had been ransacked. Cash was found near the smashed glass door. The business owner reported funds were stolen.

A surveillance footage showed a suspect described as a light skinned male, 5’9” tall with a thin build and wearing a light colored sweatshirt, jeans, black gloves and a bandana. The suspect pulled a window punch tool from the sleeve of his sweatshirt and smashed the front glass window. He entered immediately. He ran toward the kitchen area of the business then was seen ransacking the cash register area. He then ran toward the front of the business, slipped and fell on the shattered glass then crawled out of the location and ran out of view.

The incident occurred between 1:58 a.m. and 2:02 a.m.

Foothill Boulevard and Hillard Avenue, a Bobcat Excavator was stolen from the location. After an investigation the Excavator was found parked in a business’ parking lot in Palmdale. An employee at the business did not know why the Excavator was in the parking lot.

The theft occurred between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31.

Oct. 26

2800 block of Mary Street in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius at 2:45 a.m.