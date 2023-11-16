Part of Interstate 10 Closed due to Fire

Caltrans reports that it is working “around the clock” with Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol and local agencies to reopen the I-10 between Alameda Street and the East LA interchange as quickly as possible. The corridor was severely damaged due to fire on Nov. 11. Gov. Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to facilitate clean up and repair work to better help this key transportation corridor safely re-open.

The I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles is expected to partially reopen to traffic in December with complete repairs estimated at taking an estimated three to five weeks. According to Caltrans, critical materials for the repairs are already on-site.

Cal Fire believes the fire was caused by arson. Tips or leads can be sent anonymously to the Cal Fire arson hotline at (800) 468-4408 or arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov.