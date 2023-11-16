Rummage Sale Rescheduled

Due to expected inclement weather the rummage sale scheduled for Nov. 18 at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta benefitting the CV Chamber of Commerce has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 16.

For more information, email Mary@cvweekly.com.

Rosemont Preserve Events

On Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Birds of the Rosemont Preserve will be presented by Jodhan Fine. Fine will help guests learn about the birds that are seen and heard while on a walk.

Jodhan is an Occidental College student and a member of the Moore Laboratory of Zoology. He has a keen interest in birds and has published research papers on unusual bird sightings. Bring binoculars and consider downloading the free Merlin bird app in advance by accessing https://merlin.allaboutbirds.org/download/. Be sure to download Merlin’s “US: West Coast” bird information.

Registration required; please RSVP to rosemontfriends@gmail.com.

Then an “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 19. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Please park at Two Strike Park rather than in front of the homes of neighbors. Those with mobility issues requiring a closer parking spot can contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at rosemontfriends@gmail.com. Please wear sturdy shoes to walk the trail and bring water to drink.

These events are free to the public and suitable for all ages. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVCA Reschedules November Meeting

The next meeting of the Crescenta Valley Community Assn. will be on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. rather than on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. The organization will be dark in December.

A Zoom link will be available in an upcoming issue of the CV Weekly.

NWGHA Annual Meeting

Glendale’s new police chief Manuel Cid will be the guest speaker at the annual meeting of the Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association tonight, Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Brand Library auditorium.

All Glendale residents are invited to attend. Chief Cid will answer audience questions. There will also be an election for board of directors to NWGHA.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and the Brand Library auditorium is located in Brand Park at 1601 W. Mountain St. For information, call (818) 754-8274.

GWP Holding Final IRP Meeting

Glendale Water & Power is having its fourth and final Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) townhall meeting tonight, Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way in Glendale 91208.

The final townhall will present results from the modeling of future energy scenarios developed by GWP and the IRP Stakeholder Technical Advisory Group (STAG). These scenario results will show different ways GWP could meet its future energy needs and the scenarios’ implications on costs, renewable energy generation and system reliability. The public will have a chance to ask questions and provide comments on results before the IRP is finalized in the coming months.

Translation will be available in Armenian and Spanish. This meeting will be recorded and posted publicly for those who can’t attend. For questions and comments on this townhall or the IRP in general, please email GWP-IRP@GlendaleCA.gov.

CVWD Looking to Fill Board Vacancy

Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) will have a vacancy on its board of directors beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Board members provide general oversight, guidance and direction to District staff concerning operations, finances and customer relations. The board typically meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m., and board members are assigned on one to three committees that meet twice a month on average.

The board of directors seeks a board member who has the desire and ability to contribute to informed decision-making and to represent the best immediate and long-term interests of the community. The board also values diversity of opinion and experience.

The position is open to every registered voter who lives within CVWD’s district boundaries and the term lasts until the next election in November 2024.

A copy of the District map is available at www.cvwd.com/board-of-directors- recruitment.

To apply, send a Statement of Interest (resume/CV optional) to employment@cvwd.com or the District’s office by Friday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the District’s general manager James Lee at (818) 248-3925 or jlee@cvwd.com.