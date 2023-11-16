Citigroup’s Illegal Discriminatory Practices Target Armenian Americans

Glendale City Councilman Ardashes “Ardy” Kassakhian at a special meeting of the Glendale City Council on Tuesday requested that the Council discuss the possibility of filing a lawsuit against Citibank after it was revealed that the banking institution discriminated against Armenian Americans.

Glendale is home to the largest concentration of Armenians in the nation and the highest outside of Armenia.

The topic of the possible lawsuit will be put on the agenda at the next Council meeting on Nov. 30 when the Council returns after the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Nov. 9, Representative Adam Schiff issued the following statement on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announcing a $25.9 million fine against Citibank for illegally discriminating against Armenian American credit card applicants.

Schiff’s serves as vice chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus.

“It is shameful that Citibank deliberately discriminated against Armenian Americans, denying credit to people on the basis of their last names and ethnic origin,” reads his statement. “All personnel responsible for participating in and then attempting to cover up this unlawful practice should be terminated from the company.

“While I welcome the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s action, I’m committed to holding banks and other institutions accountable for any such actions. We must ensure that overt discrimination like this never happens again.”

Consumers who applied for a Citi Retail Services Credit Card between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2021, and are identified as having been denied the credit card based on national origin discrimination, are eligible for redress. Consumers can submit complaints about financial products and services by visiting the CFPB’s website or by calling (855) 411-CFPB (2372).