Now Available: Public Review Draft 2021-2029 Housing Element

The City of Glendale has made available the Public Review Draft 2021-29 Housing Element. Updating the Housing Element involved a detailed analysis of existing conditions, a review of existing City plans and programs, and the inclusion of new policies and programs to comply with current state housing law. The community’s input regarding housing issues and priorities via a survey was instrumental in helping shape Glendale’s Housing Element. The document is available online at https://tinyurl.com/wn2zp88n.

The Public Review Draft 2021-29 Housing Element is currently open for public comment through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Public comments will be considered by the Planning Commission and City Council at a series of public hearings expected to begin in December 2021.

Individuals may provide feedback by mailing written comments to: Erik Krause, AICP, Deputy Director of Community Development, 633 East Broadway, Room 103, Glendale, CA 91206 or emailing comments to EKrause@glendaleca.gov .

The City of Glendale will also be hosting an online Zoom meeting to discuss the Housing Element with community members on Monday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. Participants may RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/ymtbvkmp. If interested parties are unable to participate in this meeting, they may provide feedback on the Draft Housing Element by filling out a “Get Involved” form https://www.glendaleplan.com/get-involved.

For more information about the Glendale Housing Element, visit www.glendaleplan.com/housing-element-update.