Veterans Day Ceremonies

Several nearby locations are having ceremonies commemorating Veterans Day. At Two Strike Park, American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 will be hosting a ceremony beginning at 8 a.m.

For the second year, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be placing a wreath at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Montrose at 9:30 a.m.

The City of Glendale has been gathering veteran stories that they have compiled into a video that will pay tribute to Veterans Day. The video can be viewed on GTV6, the city’s YouTube Channel (youtube.com/myglendale), and Facebook @MyGlendale.

The City of Burbank and Burbank Veterans Committee are hosting a ceremony at McCambridge Park War Memorial. The pre-ceremony concert begins at 10:15 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 11 a.m. The concert will be performed by the Burbank Community Band. The ceremony will include a fly-over by the Condor Squadron. McCambridge Park is located at the corner of Amherst and San Fernando Road.

Search and Rescue Tryouts

The Montrose Search and Rescue team is holding tryouts for new members on Nov. 13 at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in Glendale/La Crescenta. Applicants will be tested on a timed two-mile uphill hike with the route taking place along the Crescenta View Trail.

Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. and the hike will begin at 8 a.m.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be watering newly planted milkweed. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Off-ramp Cleanup

The monthly cleanup of the La Crescenta Avenue 210 freeway off-ramp is Saturday, Nov. 13. Volunteers meet at the 2700 block of Altura Avenue at 8:10 a.m. for instructions, safety vests and tools.

American Heroes Airshow

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Heroes Airshow is scheduled to land at the Hansen Dam Sports Complex on Saturday, Nov. 13. The free event features nearly 20 helicopters that are sure to inspire awe and inspiration in aviation enthusiasts as well as demonstrations, display aircraft, first responder personnel and educational history on the development of aircraft technology and why helicopters are often the first tool out of the toolbox in times of natural disasters, search and rescue operations or national security threats. There will also be a naturalization ceremony that takes place in the early morning. Fifty to 60 people are expected take the oath of allegiance the morning of the event and then get to spend their first day as U.S. citizens at the airshow.

In addition there will be displays and recruitment teams on-site to answer questions. Hansen Dam Sports Complex is located at 11480 Foothill Blvd. in Lakeview Terrace.

Food Drive

The Lions Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crescenta Commons on the southwest corner of Rosemont and Orange avenues. For those wishing to contribute, consider purchasing non-perishable holiday items such as canned green beans, stuffing mixes and instant potatoes. All donations will be donated to the Bailey Center for its annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

Questions can be directed to Kim Sandoval at lions91214@gmail.com or text (630) 788-6591.