Annual Shredding Day

Shredding Day, when one can destroy financial documents and other personal papers professionally and securely while watching, will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot behind Grandview Presbyterian Church, 1130 Ruberta Ave. (between Glenoaks and Fifth Street).

The shredding truck has a TV camera that allows for observation of the shredding process. This popular yearly event, sponsored by Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association, is open to all Glendale residents. There will be a crew available to help unload boxes.

Members of NWGHA get three boxes free and then $8 per box thereafter. Non-members pay $8 per box. (Northwest residents who join on that day get the membership discount.)

For information, please call (818) 754-8274.

Time to Turn Clocks Back

Daylight saving time officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. Clocks should be turned back one hour.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Nov. 6. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Free E-Waste Event

Community Life/First Baptist Church at 4441 La Crescenta Ave. is hosting a free E-Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter the parking lot from Mary Street or from Community Avenue.

The Arion Global Inc. is holding the event. To get a complete list of accepted items, call (323) 418-2266.

The food pantry Sue’s Garden will get a financial contribution based on the weight of items collected that have a recycling fee. In 2020, 5,195 pounds of electronics were diverted from the landfill and the food pantry received $116.51.

The company charges a fee for accepting light bulbs, fluorescent tubes, and alkaline batteries, so pleases don’t bring them to the event. They cannot accept hazardous waste or smoke detectors.

Lions Club Food Drive

Non-perishable food items are being collected by the CV Lions Club on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crescenta Commons. Donations will benefit those in need this holiday season. Suggested donations include: stuffing mixes, instant potatoes, rice, beans, vegetable and chicken broth, packaged gravy mixes and more. All donations will benefit the Bailey Center for its Annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

Questions? Contact Kim Sandoval at lions91214@gmail.com or text (630) 788-6591.

Crescenta Commons is located on the southwest corner of Rosemont and Orange avenues in La Crescenta.

Workday at Glendale Narrows Riverwalk

All are invited to join a Riverwalk workday by the Los Angeles River in the City of Glendale on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will work to remove invasive plants from the landscaped areas along the LA River.

Please wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing, and bring sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat. Tools and gloves provided. Families, individuals, clubs, and students needing community service hours are welcome. In case of rain, this event will be canceled.

To RSVP visit https://tinyurl.com/8dmj4n3x. Meet at 8 a.m.at 300 Paula Ave. in Glendale.