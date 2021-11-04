GPD Reports

Male Arrested for Attempted Carjacking of a Police Vehicle

On Oct. 28 at approximately 10:58 a.m., officers with the Glendale Police Dept. were investigating a traffic collision in the area of Glorietta Avenue and Verdugo Road. One of the officers on scene was conducting traffic control, standing just outside of his/her vehicle (which was running with the keys in the ignition) when a male who was walking by, identified as 25-year-old Oscar Rivera of Los Angeles, suddenly ran towards the vehicle and entered the driver’s seat. When officers observed Rivera running towards the police unit, they ran after him. As Rivera entered the driver’s seat and began trying to put the vehicle into drive, officers were able to get control of him, take him out of the unit and handcuff him.

Rivera was subsequently arrested and booked for attempted carjacking.

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Vehicle Theft, Possession and Parole Violation

On Oct. 26 just before 3 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale Police Dept.’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) observed a vehicle traveling with no front license plate. The officers activated their lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver (later identified as 37-year-old Arout Gazarian of Glendale) cut across traffic lanes, then drove through a parking lot on the 3800 block of San Fernando Road, and finally yielded his vehicle near the intersection of San Fernando Road and Central Avenue.

The officers approached the vehicle (also occupied by 37-year-old Ashley Alexander of Glendale). Through the investigation, officers learned that Gazarian was on active parole and had two local warrants out for his arrest, and his driver’s license was suspended.

A search of Gazarian produced a baggie containing methamphetamine and a bindle of heroin. A vehicle search produced a zippered pouch containing a baggie of a crystalline substance, a bindle of a tarlike substance, a license plate and a purse containing two cylindrical glass pipes with burnt residue. During the investigation, the officers learned that the vehicle Gazarian was driving had been reported stolen earlier in the month.

Gazarian was arrested and booked for his warrants along with violating the conditions of his parole, vehicle theft, possessing a controlled substance, possessing narcotics and driving with a suspended license. Due to the fact that Alexander claimed ownership of the purse containing the glass pipes, Alexander was arrested for controlled substance paraphernalia.

Felony Traffic Stop Results in Additional Charges

On Oct. 21 just before 4 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale Police Dept.’s Patrol Bureau located a stolen vehicle travelling near the intersection of Ivy Street and San Fernando Road. Officers conducted a felony traffic stop and contacted the driver, identified as 37-year-old Vicente Valle (transient). A search of the vehicle produced a backpack containing a laptop and two iPhones, and a search of Valle produced a baggie of a white powdery substance. It should be noted that upon initially contacting Valle he gave the officers a false name and was in possession of a California identification card and access card in someone else’s name. Valle was found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest and was subsequently arrested for those and other charges including vehicle theft, identity theft, possessing a controlled substance, driving under a suspended license and false impersonation.

Three Stolen Vehicles Recovered

On Oct. 4 at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale Police Dept.’s Patrol Bureau located a stolen vehicle that was travelling near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Orange Street. The officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and contacted the driver, 25-year-old Michaelangelo Mariano of San Juan Capistrano. A search of the vehicle revealed a glass pipe with a bulbous end and a baggie of methamphetamine. Mariano was arrested for vehicle theft, possessing a controlled substance, and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.

On Oct. 13 at approximately 2:20 p.m., an officer assigned to Glendale Police Dept.’s Patrol Bureau located a stolen vehicle travelling northbound on Raymond Avenue into a business parking lot. Assisting officers arrived and a felony stop was conducted. The driver, 30-year-old Cody Wilson (transient), was also found to be in possession of an “arrow” mailbox key and a key to another vehicle. During the investigation officers learned that Wilson’s driver’s license was expired. A vehicle search produced lock picks, two methamphetamine pipes and two cellphones. Wilson was subsequently arrested for vehicle theft, possessing burglary tools, possessing unlawful paraphernalia and driving without a license.

Around the same time on Oct. 13 just after 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership on the 400 block of South Brand Boulevard regarding a male who had purchased a vehicle using someone else’s identity. When the male, later identified as 38-year-old Anthony Negreary of Northridge, saw the officers, he fled in another vehicle. Additional responding officers located the vehicle Negreary was travelling in and initiated a traffic stop. A subsequent search of Negreary revealed the key fob to the vehicle that was fraudulently purchased from the dealership. Negreary was also found to be in possession of debit cards, paystubs and bank information belonging to other individuals.

Negreary was subsequently arrested for vehicle theft, forgery and identity theft.