Crime blotter

Oct. 31

4400 block of La Crescenta Avenue in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. A resident reported hearing a loud noise of metal being cut. He looked out his window and saw a vehicle, described at a white Chevy Tahoe or Suburban, parked next to a local church. The resident went to grab his phone and when he looked out the window again the white vehicle was gone.

The theft occurred at 1:46 a.m.

Oct. 28

1500 block of Olive Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident received a phone message from a person who identified himself as a Los Angeles County Sheriff detective from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. The resident immediately called the number and the “detective” told her there were two warrants for her arrest. She had reason to believe this claim because she has served as an expert witness, and she had recently moved; it made sense to her that the notices to appear in court had not reached her. The “detective” told her she could clear this issue by paying a bail amount, which she did via gift cards. He told her to call the Financial Dept. of the U.S. Treasury and provide the serial numbers of the gift cards. The “detective” supplied the number of the Treasury.

She called that number, a female answered and took the card numbers. She was then instructed to send the cards to the U.S. Treasury Dept., which she did. The “detective” told her she could get her money refunded once her signatures were verified. He then explained the person to verify her signature was not in that day and she should go to the station the next day. She told him she was on her way to the Santa Clarita station and the “detective” hung up. She then realized this was a scam.

The person impersonating a detective is not actually an LASD detective.

The initial call occurred between 2:14 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

900 block of Town Center Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that she had gone to eat at the location. Her wallet was in her backpack, which she had with her at the table but had unzipped the backpack to take things out. When she returned home she discovered her wallet was missing from her backpack. She was able to cancel all of her credit cards but not before someone had attempted to use her credit card without her permission.

The theft occurred between 1:05 p.m. and 1:25 p.m.

Oct. 27

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, when a woman returned from a hike in the ANF she found the rear window of her rented vehicle had been shattered and several items were stolen between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Oct 16

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, the catalytic converter was stolen from a truck parked in the front of a restaurant between Oct. 16 and Oct. 28.