CVCA Meeting Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Supplemental Grants Now Offered

California’s Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) program provides grants of up to $3,000 for homeowners in high-risk areas to offset the cost of a seismic retrofit that can help lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake. For the first time, income-eligible homeowners are given a chance to qualify for newly available supplemental grants. The amounts vary depending on the region and type of retrofit completed. These supplemental grants may cover up to 100% of the cost of a seismic retrofit.

Registration for the 2021 EBB grant program continues through Dec. 1. EBB is part of the California Residential Mitigation Program administered by the California Earthquake Authority and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Visit www.EarthquakeBraceBolt.com to learn more and determine eligibility.

Annual Shredding Day

Shredding Day, when one can destroy financial documents and other personal papers professionally and securely while watching, will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot behind Grandview Presbyterian Church, 1130 Ruberta Ave. (between Glenoaks and Fifth Street).

The shredding truck has a TV camera that allows for observation of the shredding process. This popular yearly event, sponsored by Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association, is open to all Glendale residents. There will be a crew available to help unload boxes.

Members of NWGHA get three boxes free and then $8 per box thereafter. Non-members pay $8 per box. (Northwest residents who join on that day get the membership discount.)

For information, please call (818) 754-8274.

Montrose Chamber to Host OktoberFeast

On Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Montrose Chamber of Commerce, in lieu of its postponed 43rd Annual Montrose Oktoberfest, is hosting an OktoberFeast at S.I.G. Property Management. All-inclusive tickets are $40 and include beer, live music and food.

There is a limited quantity of tickets available; visit bit.ly/3FHXVLX for details.

S.I.G. Property Management, 2937 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta

Lions Club Food Drive

Non-perishable food items are being collected by the CV Lions Club on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crescenta Commons. Donations will benefit those in need this holiday season. Suggested donations include: stuffing mixes, instant potatoes, rice, beans, vegetable and chicken broth, packaged gravy mixes and more. All donations will benefit the Bailey Center for its Annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

Questions? Contact Kim Sandoval at lions91214@gmail.com or text (630) 788-6591.

Crescenta Commons is located on the southwest corner of Rosemont and Orange avenues in La Crescenta.

Workday at Glendale Narrows Riverwalk

All are invited to join a Riverwalk workday by the Los Angeles River in the City of Glendale on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will work to remove invasive plants from the landscaped areas along the LA River.

Please wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing, and bring sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat. Tools and gloves provided. Families, individuals, clubs, and students needing community service hours are welcome. In case of rain, this event will be canceled.

To RSVP visit https://tinyurl.com/8dmj4n3x. Meet at 8 a.m.at 300 Paula Ave. in Glendale.