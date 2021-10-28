From the Desk of the Publisher

The ‘High Holy Season’ Arrives

For lovers of Halloween, the month of October is noted as a “high holy season.” From all things pumpkin (think pumpkin spice lattes, muffins and more) to delectable candy ready to hand out, there is no escaping the fall fun that surrounds Halloween.

Since Halloween falls on Sunday this year, some of our local spectacular Halloween haunts will be on view on Saturday and Sunday. For example, David Krohn’s traditional haunted scare Nightmare in Whiting Woods (413 Whiting Woods Road) will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31! There’s no cost to stop by and get scared – just make sure you’re ready to let out a scream or two! The drive-through experience keeps in mind the need for COVID safety and the two-day event gives everyone in the community the chance to stop by at least once!

Nightmare in Whiting Woods is not the only display in town. On page 13 of this week’s paper, you’ll find a list of addresses whose owners have gone all out in decorating for Halloween and are ready to show off their handiwork! You can map out your own “driving tour;” many of these houses are all ready for guests to stop by. A special shout out to The Crow’s Nest, a Tujunga “watering hole” that has plenty to offer, whether you’re hungry, thirsty … or both! The Crow’s Nest has donated gift cards to the winners of this year’s Halloween displays. Also, thank you to Casa Cordoba, another fine dining establishment that is providing a gift card to Halloween display winners. And this year not only will we have two film industry professionals judging the displays but also members of our co-sponsor, the Glendale Area Schools Credit Union, will be taking notes as they drive by. I don’t envy the work ahead of them in choosing the displays that are best in show, most creative, best themed and scariest. We’ll be sharing their choices in the Nov. 11 issue of the CV Weekly.

And while I have the chance, I’d like to remind everyone of the importance of visiting/contacting our advertisers. Because of the generosity of our readers and the dedication of some special advertisers, CV Weekly was able to keep our doors open throughout the pandemic. As the end of it draws near (she writes hopefully) and more business owners return to the pages of CV Weekly to promote their businesses, I want to remind you – our readers – of the important role you play in their success and, by extension, the success of this newspaper.

When business owners place their trust – and their dollars – in the CV Weekly it is because of the reputation we have of bringing a positive return to their investment. And that reputation is because of the trust our readers have invested in us.

So … thank you and keep up the good work.