CV Town Council Celebrates Youth Leaders

By Justin HAGER

The CV Town Council celebrated future civic and academic leaders last week as they swore in new Youth Town Council members and recognized the CVTC scholarship recipients. Two of the scholarship recipients, Connor Harvey and Alden Marriott, both of whom attended CVHS, video-called into the meeting from their residences at Brigham Young University to share a bit about how their college experience was proceeding thus far. While both acknowledged that the work and expectations were challenging, they also thanked the community and the council for their support. Other CVTC scholarship recipients included Kimberly Blood (CVHS), Brandon Lau (Clark Magnet), Alex Abnous (Clark Magnet) and Sarah Ricci (CVHS).

Following the recognition of scholarship recipients, more youth joined the meeting as the new Youth Town Council was sworn in. Matthew Jang, the new Youth Council liaison, spoke about upcoming events including this week’s high school listening session and college readiness program. Other Youth Council members sworn in included President Lucy Rickey, Vice President Roan Thibault, Secretary Ashley Park, Treasurer Lauren Karakas, Publicist Emily Cha, Members-At-Large Seline Hemelians, Maneh Davityan, David Kahdian, Erin Hong and Sophia Ordubegian, and alternates Eric Eubank, Caden Park and Elliot Jang.

Though he may no longer be considered a “youth,” Steve Pierce also infused his contagiously youthful energy into the meeting as he provided both the opening flag salute and invocation, and then presented on behalf of the CV Chamber of Commerce. He provided details on the upcoming Veterans Day commemoration at Two Strike Park at 8 a.m. on Nov. 11, and gave information about a possible mixer for Chamber members on Nov. 18. Finally, he reminded the council and attendees that nominations for the annual chamber recognition awards are now open.

Other updates from the meeting included an invitation from Grant Michals for members of the public to attend tonight’s (Oct. 28) CV Community Association meeting. Among other items, the CVCA will be discussing the potential impacts on the neighborhood of SB 9 and SB 10.