From the Desk of the Publisher

Say It Enough Times

I’ve been watching with interest the drama surrounding public meetings of the Glendale City Council and Glendale Unified School District. I find it interesting – and disconcerting – that it seems that all it takes for misinformation to be interpreted as “fact” is to keep repeating it.

While I try to keep an open mind (as most intelligent people do) I find it scary that smart people are buying into information that is presented as fact when there is no proof to back it up. “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth” is a law of propaganda often attributed to the Nazi Joseph Goebbels and I see that philosophy repeatedly employed today. For example, protesters showed up outside the last school board meeting of the school year to protest the board recognizing June as Pride Month. How dare the district recognize, and thereby support, Pride Month? Of course, 2023 was the fourth year the district recognized June as Pride Month. Where’s the lie there? That the board was reported (not by the CVW) as discussing an LGBTQ+ curriculum, which it has not done. In fact, according to the board, there is no LGBTQ+ curriculum. I ask that anyone who claims that the board is promoting an LGBTQ+ curriculum to please tell when and how they got that information because I haven’t been able to find any proof.

Another lie is that there are books in the students’ library that promote the “gay lifestyle.” However, when asked directly what those books are there was no answer. But say enough times that there are “books in the library that promote the gay lifestyle” and it becomes “fact.”

Of course this attitude is really a mirror of our society. For example, we’ve repeatedly been told that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen;” however, when asked to show proof we only get the sound of crickets – or more of the same rhetoric.

I would only chastise those who make these claims but really – the finger needs to be pointed at those who elected these politicians.

We really need to take seriously our role as voters ­– we can, and do, carry a lot of weight.

On Wednesday evening last week I had the chance to attend the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce Centennial and Annual Community Awards Dinner. It was held at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club and, in addition to a fabulous dinner, guests learned who was recognized by the chamber in a variety of categories.

These are community members who consistently go above and beyond to make the Crescenta Valley the outstanding place it is. I’m sure if I named each recipient the names would not surprise our readers.

So I’ll just extend my congratulations to each and every one. Well earned, well deserved.