Crime blotter

Oct. 21

Raymond Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, an employee working a street taco stand reported that while he was on a dinner break about five feet away from the taco stand two unknown individuals exited a white Nissan Versa and walked toward the employee/victim. Suspect No. 1 stopped and stood directly in front of the victim and ordered him to give him his phone. When he hesitated Suspect No. 1 revealed bulges in both of his waistbands implying that he was carrying a weapon. The victim stated he saw what resembled a handgun. The victim also saw what appeared to be a handle of a knife inside a sheath that was also on the waistband of Suspect No. 1. When the victim apparently didn’t respond quickly enough to the demands of Suspect No. 1 the suspect punched the victim in the face.

At this point Suspect No. 2 went to the taco stand. He was witnessed to have an unknown amount of cash in his hand.

Both suspects got back into their vehicle and left the area at 10:07 p.m.

3800 block of Domal Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident received an alert form her security company indicating her house had been burglarized. The resident contacted a friend who went to the house and noticed a kitchen window had been smashed; however, the windows were double pane and the inner window did not shatter. The driveway gate control box and call box speaker wires had been cut. It did not appear anyone was able to enter the residence and nothing was missing.

The incident occurred at 6 a.m.

Oct. 20

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, the driver’s side door handle and lock mechanism were damaged and several personal items were stolen from a vehicle between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Oct. 19

4300 block of Rosemont Avenue in Montrose, a resident witnessed via surveillance footage a suspect walk onto her porch and steal two packages that had recently been delivered. It appeared the suspect got into a vehicle and left the area.

The suspect was described as a female, 5’4” tall, about 150 lbs. and wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and brown “UGG” boots.

The theft occurred at 10 p.m.

Oct. 18

2700 block of Starfall Drive in La Crescenta, a resident returned home to find the screen from an unlocked window had been taken off and numerous rooms were ransacked. Surveillance footage revealed three suspects entered the home through a bathroom window. There was nothing reported stolen at the time.

The residential burglary occurred at 7:05 p.m.

Oct. 17

4900 block of Viro Road in La Cañada Flintridge, a sliding glass door in a residence was shattered, several rooms were ransacked and items were reported stolen.

The residential burglary occurred between Oct. 17 and Oct. 19.

Oct. 16

5400 block of Pine Cone Road in La Crescenta, residents returned home and found their living room window was open and the window latch had been damaged. The residents found that all of their home cameras and Wi-Fi router had been unplugged. Several rooms had been ransacked; nothing was reported stolen at the time.

The residential burglary occurred between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21.