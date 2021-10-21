Weather in the Foothills

“The rivers flow­­ – and this is their will. The birds fly – this is their will. Human beings talk ­– this is their will. The seasons change, heaven sends down rain or snow, the earth occasionally shakes, the waves roll, the stars shine; each of them follows its own will.”

~ D.T. Suzuki

A monsoon, a cloudburst or a downpour usually gets described as “bad weather” because it impacts different plans. Clear sun-filled skies, warm temperatures and mild conditions are traditionally considered “good weather” as they enable or facilitate things/activities. So, did the phrase “Come rain or come shine” stem from the bad rep surrounding “rain” and the supposedly positive image associated with the “sun?”

Merriam-Webster states, “The idiom ‘Come rain or come shine’ denotes ‘getting a thing done or committing to doing it, despite all obstacles or irrespective of how good or bad a given scenario is.” The “obstacle” could be “rain” or general challenges. “Shine” is not considered a “hurdle.” It denotes “good” or “favorable” … Another meaning includes, “The idiom ‘Come rain or come shine’ means ‘a given thing will happen regardless of whether it rains or not.’ Nothing will stop it from taking place. The particular “thing” doesn’t happen by itself but has to be “done” by someone.

The question rises why is “rain” and “shine” or “weather” used as idiomatic expressions to symbolize “obstacles” or “challenges.” That’s because when Mother Nature unleashes itself or it rains like crazy even the most well-planned events must be called off, at least for the moment. For instance, if it pours heavily a picnic, an outdoor concert, a sports event or trip to the beach may have to be postponed or canceled. Worse yet, of course, are dangerous situations resulting from too much water within a short period of time.

Today’s (Thursday’s) forecast will include warm temperatures inland and partly to mostly cloudy skies across the coastal areas. The Crescenta Valley – today – will be the warmest before temperatures begin to drop. A change in the weather is a comin’! Will it be a good one or bad? For me, there is no question as to the answer, but you may decide for yourself.

There is a chance of a significant storm on Monday morning as a powerful jet stream drops down bringing a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska. Estimated arrival time is Monday morning. An impressive and much needed one to two inches may result. So get in a few good dog walks in, dig out those galoshes and batten down the hatches; real umbrella weather is coming our way … at last!

By Wednesday, the clear blue skies of October will fully return. Halloween’s weather forecast comes loaded with treats and no tricks!