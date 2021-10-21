Native Plant Gardening tips at the Rosemont Preserve

All are invited to learn about native plant gardening at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tour the Preserve with local amateur native plant enthusiast Michael Seales, who will give tips to attendees on how to select native plants for their gardens and planting tips. The best time of year to add native plants to local yards is late fall so this topic is timely.

The Rosemont Preserve is located at the top of Rosemont Avenue behind the chain link fence.

Due to limited parking at the Preserve, park at Two Strike Park at 5107 Rosemont Ave. in La Crescenta. Those with mobility issues that require a closer parking spot can contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve.

Wear sturdy shoes to walk the trail. Those who have questions can contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Bailey Center Benefits from Food Drive

The Crescenta Valley High Academy of Science and Medicine will be hosting a food donation drive on Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tujunga United Methodist Church. The food will support the Bailey Center food bank located at the church.

Bailey Center is now serving more families than pre-pandemic numbers, which ranged from about 200-300 to now over 1,000.

The United Methodist Church is located at 9901 Tujunga Canyon Blvd., Tujunga.

Dine Out Supports CVIM

On Tuesday, Oct. 26 a fundraiser is being held benefiting Crescenta Valley Instrumental Music. Anytime between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. at Blaze Pizza and The Habit from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. a portion of the proceeds of sales will benefit CV High School’s music department. A flyer is available at www.CVWeekly.com/JUSTFORFUN with details and instructions for easy online ordering.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

YMCA Hosting Prayer Breakfast

The 30th Annual YMCA Community Prayer Breakfast is on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA, 1930 Foothill Blvd. The keynote speaker is KABC’s meteorologist Dallas Raines with live music performed by the Media City Church Worship Band. Breakfast is from 7:45 a.m. to 8:20 a.m.; program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m.

Donations are $600 for a table of eight; however, individual tickets are available upon request. For reservations, visit ymcafoothills.org.