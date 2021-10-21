GPD Reports

Male Arrested for Felony Evading and Possessing Controlled Substances for Sale

On Oct. 2 just after 11 a.m., a Glendale police officer on patrol was in the area of Pacific Avenue and Broadway Boulevard when s/he observed a vehicle make a left turn against a red arrow. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Robert Pena of Burbank, regarding the violation. During the contact, Pena provided the officer with his California ID card but, as the officer was conducting a records check of him, Pena rolled up his window and drove away from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. The officer initiated a vehicle pursuit and Pena entered the southbound 5 Freeway where he drove at speeds estimated to be in excess of 80 mph as he swerved through traffic. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle pursuit was terminated by GPD officers.

Later that day, just after 1 p.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Dept. located Pena’s vehicle unoccupied in their jurisdiction with fresh traffic collision damage on it. Glendale police officers responded to the location and noticed there was marijuana and methamphetamine in plain view on the center console of the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle revealed a double-bladed knife, nine different containers/bags of marijuana, two methamphetamine pipes, a small digital scale, and other narcotics related paraphernalia.

On Oct. 11 detectives with the Glendale Police Dept. located Pena, who was now wanted for felony evading, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop of him at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the City of Newhall; however, Pena again fled at a high rate of speed and detectives initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, Pena was estimated to be traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph along Sierra Highway until he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the roadway and roll over multiple times before coming to a stop.

Once the dust settled, detectives observed Pena standing next to his vehicle and he was subsequently placed under arrest. Pena was transported to the hospital where he received medical treatment for his injuries. A search of Pena’s vehicle revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin along with packaging materials, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia. Pena later admitted to detectives that he was in possession of these controlled substances for the purpose of selling them. Once Pena was treated, he was transported to the Glendale Police Dept. where he was booked for multiple charges including felony evading and possessing controlled substances for sale.

Three Males Arrested in Possession of a Loaded Handgun and Nitrous Oxide

On Oct. 9 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale Police Dept.’s Patrol Bureau were traveling near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive when they noticed a vehicle in a nearby parking lot parked in a handicap parking space without displaying a handicap placard.

The officers contacted 21-year-old Cristhian Velasquez of Glendale who was seen leaning against the vehicle. Velasquez stated that the vehicle was not his and his was parked in a non-handicap space. Velasquez then got into his vehicle (also occupied by 22-year-old Oscar Zamarripa and 22-year-old Jamil Castillo-Marroquin, both of Glendale) and began to drive away when officers learned that Velasquez’s driver’s license was suspended. Officers asked Velasquez to stop his vehicle to which he complied.

Due to Velasquez’s driver’s license being suspended, officers requested a tow and a subsequent inventory search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, officers located a bag on the driver’s seat floorboard containing a loaded handgun, a carbon dioxide cartridge and two carbon dioxide diffusers, a latex balloon, a bottle of promethazine with codeine, and two bottles of codeine solution – all without a prescription.

Ultimately, Velasquez was arrested and booked for possessing a concealed firearm, possessing controlled substances while armed and for driving on a suspended license. Zamarripa was arrested for possessing nitrous oxide. Castillo-Marroquin was arrested for possessing nitrous oxide and possessing narcotics.

During the contact with the three males, the driver of the car illegally parked in the handicap parking space returned to the vehicle and was issued a citation for the violation.

Two Males Arrested for Burglary

On Oct. 8 at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers assigned to Glendale Police Dept.’s Patrol Bureau responded to the 800 block of Ridge Drive regarding a residential burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the residence had been ransacked and the victim’s vehicle and vehicle keys were missing.

During the investigation, officers returned to the 800 of Ridge Drive the next day, Oct. 9 just after 5 a.m. and noticed a vehicle occupied by two individuals parked outside of the residence that was burglarized the day prior. Officers spoke with the occupants, 28-year-old Cesar Medina-Sanchez of Vallejo who was in the driver’s seat and 62-year-old Craig Murphy of Vallejo who was in the passenger seat. While speaking with Medina-Sanchez and Murphy, officers observed a large amount of marijuana near the center console.

A subsequent search of the vehicle produced several items belonging to the victim of the residential burglary, several debit and credit cards issued to other individuals, and a glass pipe with a bulbous end.

Medina-Sanchez and Murphy were arrested and booked for burglary, receiving known stolen property and identity theft. Medina-Sanchez claimed ownership of the glass pipe and was found to have methamphetamine wrapped in plastic on his person, so he was also arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia.

Two Arrested After Unsuccessful Attempt to Cut Catalytic Converter

On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:40 a.m., officers assigned to Glendale Police Dept.’s Patrol Bureau responded to the 600 block of West Doran Street regarding two males seen attempting to take a catalytic converter then fleeing from the location in a vehicle.

A sergeant on patrol observed a vehicle with tinted front windows in the area of Lexington Drive and Pacific Avenue make a left turn from a lane that was designated to go straight. The vehicle matched the suspect vehicle description officers were given regarding the catalytic converter theft attempt.

The sergeant initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and, once assisting officers arrived, contacted the driver. Upon approaching the vehicle officers could see a reciprocating saw behind the driver’s seat. Officers contacted the driver, a juvenile, and the passenger, 26-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez of Los Angeles.

In addition to the reciprocating saw seen in the vehicle, a search of the vehicle also produced two reciprocating saw blades and a flashlight.

Upon speaking with the juvenile and Gonzalez, officers learned that they did attempt to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle, but were not successful.

The juvenile and Gonzalez were arrested and booked for grand theft.

Three Arrested in Possession of Re-Encoded Access Cards and Skimming Devices

On Oct. 6 a detective assigned to the Glendale Police Dept. Financial Crimes Bureau was conducting surveillance near the intersection of San Fernando Road and Cerritos Avenue. The detective observed two males whose actions were consistent with installing ATM skimming devices. The two males were stopped a short distance away by a patrol sergeant and officer for traffic violations.

The two males were identified as 21-year-old Marius Vlaic and 32-year-old Andrei Boariu, both from Romania. They were found to be in possession of re-encoded gift cards, a suspected fraudulent foreign identification card and a large sum of cash. A subsequent search of their vehicle produced additional re-encoded gift cards, an ATM skimming device, a fabricated hidden camera and hotel key cards.

Further investigation found that Vlaic and Boariu had key cards assigned to two rooms at a local hotel. While conducting surveillance at the hotel, a male was seen exiting one of the rooms associated with Vlaic and Boariu. The male, identified as 21-year-old Cosmin Pop from Romania, was found to be in possession of suspected fraudulent passports, re-encoded gift cards, several bags and a large suitcase. It was later discovered that the suitcase contained dozens of re-encoded access cards, additional skimming devices and all of the equipment needed to manufacture skimming devices and hidden cameras.

Vlaic, Boariu, and Pop were all arrested for identity theft related charges.