From the Desk of the Publisher

Why It’s Called Cambriahhhh

As readers of this column are well aware, Cambria (or as I call it Cambriahhhh) is my happy place. Whether tense and in need of relaxation or looking for a place to celebrate, Cambria is my go-to. I’ve been going to Cambria for well over 12 years; I remember because not long after I launched the CV Weekly just over 12 years ago, best friend Amy and I headed up there because I was stressed out and scared to death. After all, I was firmly in middle age launching a newspaper. We stayed at the Cambria Landing Inn and Amy (God bless her) let me watch mind-numbing television for hours on end as I tried to de-stress.

Years later I look northward when needing a break and, in addition to enjoying all that the artists’ enclave offers, I have expanded my trip to include visits to wineries in nearby Paso Robles.

Though I think I know what to expect when visiting Cambria, there are times when I’m pleasantly surprised. Take this past weekend for example.

Amy and I were staying at the Rigdon House, located in the heart of Cambria and one of my favorite places. I was delightfully surprised to learn that October was the month of the Cambria Scarecrow Festival! When I took a walk along Main Street one morning I saw many of this year’s displays including the Pirates of Cambria, Noah’s Ark and one of my all time favorites Disco Music Festival that featured John Cowvolta. “John” stood about six feet tall and was decked out in disco finery. Passersby were also treated to the sounds of “Staying Alive.”

Music was not the only enhancement to many of these displays. Some scarecrows were situated on bicycles and “pedaling.” Others could be seen bowling, bathing, painting, fishing and even flying – truly something for everybody.

What is particularly impressive, in addition to the community-wide participation, is that most of the displays were handcrafted. In addition to excellent wines and a relaxing atmosphere, I can check off creativity as another positive plus when visiting Cambria.