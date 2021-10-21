CV Sheriff Station Report

On Oct. 17 at about 2:50 p.m., Deputy Boyadjian was off-duty and on his way home. As he was driving by the 2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, he heard yelling coming from a local business. He looked and saw two men fighting on the ground. He observed an employee of the business was struggling to get his phone back from the suspect. Believing a crime had just occurred, the deputy held the suspect at gunpoint until on-duty personnel could arrive. The suspect was detained by uniformed personnel without incident.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned the 23-year-old male from Los Angeles had attempted to purchase a tobacco product without identification. When the employee denied the purchase, the suspect tried to have other customers purchase the tobacco product for him. The suspect was asked to leave the store. Instead, the suspect proclaimed that the employee’s personal cellphone belonged to him. A struggle over the phone ensued with the suspect forcibly taking the phone from the employee. The struggle spilled out to the front of the store where the off-duty deputy safely intervened.

The suspect was arrested for robbery and booked at Crescenta Valley Station. The District Attorney’s Office filed one count of robbery against the suspect.