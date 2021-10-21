County Offers Redistricting Workshop as Deadline Approaches

The Los Angeles County Redistricting Commission is offering an educational workshop at 10 a.m. today (Oct. 21) to educate and encourage public participation in the process. Workshop topics include an overview of the CRC timeline and process of submitting maps, as well as a review of input received thus far and a tour of the LA County CRC website. It will be hosted by LA CRC Executive Director Gayla Kraetsch Hartsough Ph.D.

Although the public will be able to participate in the process right up until the final districts are adopted in December, the workshop comes just five days before the recommended deadline for maps to be submitted prior to commissioners meeting to develop and select final map candidates.

People wishing to participate in the workshop may access it via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84234708296?pwd=UlVPbE0rNXorTmxsMDRIU3BXWW00UT09 (Passcode: 759464) or via telephone at (646) 558-8656 (webinar ID# 842 3470 8296; Passcode 759464).