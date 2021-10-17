Strike Averted

Statement from SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland on IATSE and AMPTP Agreement

SAG-AFTRA congratulates the members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees for reaching a tentative contract agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “We are pleased and relieved that the two sides were able to reach an agreement and that a strike was averted, but there was always more at stake here than an industry shutdown. All workers deserve safe working conditions and fair wages, and this outcome once again demonstrates the power of unity. We are proud of what our fellow union members have achieved.”

Negotiations on a new contract had stalled, and on Oct. 4, IATSE announced that more than 98% of its members voted to authorize a strike — which was all the more remarkable in that voter turnout was 90% of the union’s 60,000 members. The strike was set to go into effect on Oct. 18.

IATSE’s top issues were unsafe and harmful working hours; unlivable wages for the lowest-paid crafts; failure to provide reasonable rest during meal breaks, between workdays and on weekends; and lower pay on some streaming projects with large budgets.

The tentative agreement will now be sent to the IATSE membership for ratification.