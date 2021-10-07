CVWD Hosts Blood Drive

The community is encouraged to take part in a blood drive hosted by the Crescenta Valley Water District on Oct. 11. The drive takes place at the facility located at 3730 Glenwood Ave. in La Crescenta on Monday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment either call (800) 879-4484 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3zdjvv9c.

Volunteers Needed

USC-VHH is looking for high-caliber volunteers to help in a variety of areas in the hospital.

Volunteers range in age from 18 to 84. Due to current COVID restrictions, high school students are not being accepted as volunteers. In addition to a positive attitude and professional appearance and manner, volunteers should be in good physical and mental health, be dependable, show commitment to the hospital and commit to a minimum of 100 hours of service.

Those who have questions regarding volunteer opportunities can contact the hospital at (818) 952-2215 or email vhhvolunteer@med.usc.edu. Office hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Nominees Accepted for Chamber Awards

The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the annual recognition awards. The Chamber will once again honor individuals, businesses, organizations and professional groups whose service to the community has improved the quality of life in the Crescenta Valley.

Nominations will be taken for the categories of Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Business of the Year, Organization of the Year, Educator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Beautification Award (community improvement).

Nominations may be made by individuals or organizations. Selection of awardees will be based on contributions to the business environment, exceptional achievement or service to our community, and outstanding social, civic or educational leadership.

Applications are available at www.cvweekly.com/BUSINESS.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 8a.m. until 10 a.m. Volunteers will water the newly planted milkweed and prepare trails for upcoming field trips.

Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Applications Accepted for Landlord/Tenant Ad-Hoc Committee

In a joint meeting on Aug. 24 the Glendale City Council and Housing Authority moved to form a Landlord/Tenant Ad Hoc Committee. This committee will serve as a conduit for citizen input and also analyze and recommend options on Glendale landlord/tenant rental housing issues to the City Council for future consideration.

For a complete overview of the committee, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LTCommittee.

Those interested in serving on the Landlord/Tenant Ad-Hoc Committee will need to submit an application also found at the above website.

Applications are due by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Crime and Neighborhood Preservation

Crime trends in Glendale plus the battle to preserve single-family neighborhoods in an era of housing shortages will be discussed at the Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association’s annual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., via Zoom. This community meeting is open to all Glendale residents.

Police Chief Carl Povilaitis and Maria Pavlou Kalban, chair of United Neighbors, a statewide coalition of neighborhood, homeowner and renter groups, are the main speakers. Also expected to participate is Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand, who is spearheading an initiative to amend the state constitution to make zoning and land use local matters and not under state directives, as Senate bills 9 and 10, which are now law, allows.

To register, go to www.nwglendaleha.org. For information, call (818) 754-8274.