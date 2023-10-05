Glendale Police Arrest 29-year-old Child Sexual Predator

On Oct. 3 Glendale police detectives arrested 29-year-old Pedro Antonio Tellez (aka Pedro Antonio Hernandez Llamas) of Sylmar on felony charges of Lewd Acts on a Minor Under the Age of 14 years.

On Monday, Oct. 2, the parents of two victims separately reported to the Glendale Police Dept. that their child had been touched inappropriately at John Muir Elementary School (900 block of S. Chevy Chase Drive) in Glendale. Both victims are students at the school and identified Tellez as the suspect. The Glendale Unified School District and the City of Glendale were immediately notified of the allegations.

Tellez, an hourly employee for the Glendale Unified School District and the City of Glendale, was placed on administrative leave by both employers for whom he worked at the time of his arrest.

Tellez is scheduled to be arraigned today, Thursday, Oct. 5 in Glendale Superior Court. He is being held at the Glendale City Jail with a $200,000 bail.

Glendale police detectives are actively seeking additional victims or witnesses related to these types of incidents at the school. Preliminary investigation has led detectives to believe there may be additional victims dating back five years. The Glendale Unified School District has offered its support in helping to identify other victims and witnesses of this ongoing investigation.

The Glendale Police Dept. encourages anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact Assaults Bureau detectives at (818) 548-4840.