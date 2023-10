A fatal pedestrian hit-and-run traffic accident occurred today, Thursday morning, around 5:30 a.m. at Sunland and Foothill boulevards in Sunland.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time s/he was struck by the vehicle. The driver did not stop, according to Officer Vazquez, LAPD.

Lanes of traffic were closed as LAPD detectives continued their investigation. Traffic lanes were expected to reopen about 10 a.m.

CVW will continue to monitor the investigation and provide updates.