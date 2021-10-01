Public Help Sought

On Friday, Oct. 1, at 12:09 a.m., a traffic collision hit-and-run occurred where a pedestrian was struck and suffered severe injuries. The collision occurred at E Chevy Chase Drive and Glenmore Boulevard. The suspect vehicle was traveling W/B on East Chevy Chase Drive at a high rate of speed and struck the victim before fleeing W/B Chevy Chase and possibly turning right onto W/B Glenoaks Boulevard. The suspect vehicle should have significant damage to the front end and windshield.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Dept. at 818-548-4911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(800-222-8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP,” or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.