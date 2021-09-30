Milkweed Planting and Give Away

Friends and supporters of the Rosemont Preserve are launching the Monarch Recovery Project on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed for the planting and giving away of milkweed plants.

The Western monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus), which once migrated across California in the millions, is on the verge of extinction: dramatic loss of habitat and the impacts of climate change have combined to push them to the brink. The most critical action that can be taken now to save these butterflies is to plant and restore native butterfly habitat – and more specifically, native milkweed – across the San Gabriel foothill communities.

Sign up to adopt milkweed at any events on the website https://arroyosfoothills.org/monarch-recovery-project/.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Big Strike Auction

The Verdugo Hills Council is inviting the community to Celebrate the Roaring ’20s at the 46th Annual Big Strike Auction on Oct. 8. This event is an elegant evening of fellowship that begins at 6 p.m. with an outdoor gathering reception that features craft cocktails, wine, close-in magic and hors d’ oeuvres. Guests will then move indoors for a plated dinner and live entertainment from Dave Stuckey & the Hothouse Gang, have a chance to bid on silent auction items and enjoy a live auction run by “Shotgun Tom” Kelly. Participants in the Big Strike Auction will follow all Health Dept. orders and guidelines during the event.

Those who aren’t able to join in person can register to attend virtually to still help support local Scouting.

Now, perhaps more than ever, the Scouts and Families of the Verdugo Hills Council need support and philanthropy. Sponsorships are needed as are tributes for the event journal, and additional silent auction items.

Register at www.thebigstrikeauction.com.

Community Bingo Night & Food Drive

Glendale Moose Lodge No. 641 is hosting its inaugural community bingo night and food drive on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall. Food and check-in is at 5 p.m. with the first game at 6 p.m. All bingo games pay $100 or more! Entrance fee is $20, which includes 10 games. For each bag or box of food donated patrons will receive one big chip.

To reserve tickets, call (818) 957-7133 or email lodge641@gmail.com.

Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave., La Crescenta across the street from the La Crescenta Woman’s Club.