From the Desk of the Publisher

It’s A …

This past weekend was one that brought great joy to the Goldsworthy family.

If you remember, son Danny was married in May 2019 (pre-pandemic – praise the Lord!). Not long after, Danny, who is in the Air Force and was living with his wife Tricia in Georgia, was deployed to Afghanistan. This was in January 2020 just before COVID hit.

Getting Danny home to the states after the pandemic swept the globe proved to be challenging at best. Not only was he in a dangerous place but he also was there longer than he was supposed to be. So while we were here at home coping with the constant changes and challenges that COVID brought my boy was far from home dealing with who knows what. In Georgia, his wife Tricia got some relief from her worry when her mom would come to visit.

Thankfully Danny was able to make it home the following summer. This past June he and Tricia packed up a U-Haul and, with their dog Beau, headed west to return to La Crescenta.

Not long after they settled in did they share the exciting news that a little Goldsworthy was coming our way in February. Yes, Danny and Tricia were pregnant!

But were we having a granddaughter or grandson? Even they didn’t know; instead of asking the doctor to “deliver” the good news, the couple gave the results of the ultrasound to a good friend of Tricia’s who was “keeper of the gender.” The goal was to have a gender reveal celebration that included friends and family – and the parents.

The planning of the reveal was detailed; Tricia and her mom attended to every detail making sure everything was perfect. On Sunday, friends and family members gathered at Deukmejian Park for an afternoon of reconnecting, reminiscing and anticipation. Danny, an avid basketball player, had brought a free-standing basketball hoop to the park and, at the appointed time, was tossed a smallish basketball by Tricia. He then took the ball and slammed it into the backboard, releasing … pink powder.

Yes, Grandma and Grandpa Goldsworthy are expecting a granddaughter to arrive around Feb. 3.

The news of a baby girl brought shouts of glee from everyone. I overheard, more than once, that she is the first baby from their group of immediate friends; finding babysitters would not be hard. Also, one friend shared, they all had good jobs – and credit cards.

Apparently this baby will want for nothing.