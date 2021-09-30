Crime Blotter

Sept. 24

5100 block of Hayman Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, someone entered an unlocked vehicle and used the vehicle key that was left inside the cab to steal the vehicle at 5:15 a.m.

Sept. 17

4800 block of Vineta Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, gardening tools were stolen from a vehicle between 10:20 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 14

300 block of Georgian Road in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that the rear driver’s side window was shattered on her vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen. The incident occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

3100 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a man entered a store and proceeded to select several grocery items from the shelves, then opened a bag of chips and a bottle of water. He ate the chips, drank the water and walked through the aisle. The man grabbed more items and walked out of the store without attempting to pay.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a pink sweatshirt and gray camouflage pants. The theft occurred at 1:02 p.m.

Sept. 13

900 block of Coral Way in La Cañada Flintridge, the front passenger window was shattered on a vehicle, the interior was ransacked and several power tools were stolen from the trunk of the car overnight.

July 23

4800 block of Sunset Avenue in La Crescenta, after an ex-girlfriend left a man’s home he discovered jewelry was missing from his safe.

The incident occurred between July 23 and Sept. 23.

July 20

2800 block of Henrietta Avenue in La Crescenta, someone stole the registration tab from the license plate on a vehicle between July 20 and Sept. 24.