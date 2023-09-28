CVCA to Meet Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda includes discussion on local issues including 2432-2434 Foothill Blvd. (at Sunset), 2413 Foothill Blvd. (at Briggs); 3013 Frances – U Matter Luxury Resort, Twelve Oaks, Rockhaven – Friends of Rockhaven vs. Glendale lawsuit (annual meeting of the members on Oct. 14), Verdugo Hills Golf Course – Court of Appeal oral argument in Snowball case held on Sept. 15, Canyon Hills, former site of Denny’s – hearing held on Sept. 28, 3411-3437 Foothill Blvd. There is also the opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Fall 2023 Hybrid In-Person/Online Basic CERT Training

The Glendale Fire Dept. is hosting a free hybrid in-person/online basic CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training on Oct. 4, 14, & 21. The CERT program educates volunteers (ages 16-plus) about disaster preparedness and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search & rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.

To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/GlendaleCERTFall2023.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Oct. 7. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park (not in front of neighbors’ houses) at 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Project Representative to Speak at LUC Meeting

At the regular monthly meeting of the Land Use Committee on Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m., held at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., a presentation will be made by a representative of the developer for the proposed multi-story project at the northwest corner of Briggs Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.

After the brief presentation questions can be asked by members of the committee and members of the public.

