From the Desk of the Publisher

The Legacy You Leave

I’m interested in life – long life – and death. I know that much of this surrounds the facts that my father died young (52), my mother died semi-young (63) and my sister died at 52. So I really don’t know what “old” will look like for me.

My dad probably had a heart attack, so I’m vigilant on keeping an eye on my heart health. (So far, so good.) My mom smoked herself into lung cancer, which metastasized into brain cancer. I don’t smoke – anymore. I used to smoke a pack a day until 1997 or 1998 but no more. As an aside, let me share that taking away the urge to smoke was a blessing. I wasn’t even looking to quit; I just woke up one day, lit up and said, “Yuck!” That was it. That wasn’t too long after I paid (gulp!) 55 cents a pack for cigarettes. Yes, those days are long gone – but so are my smoking days, so it all worked out.

I’m the same age as my mother when she died so after my next birthday it’ll be uncharted territory … which leads me to the legacy a person leaves.

My husband taught me the joy of volunteerism. Steve has always been an ardent volunteer. Early in our marriage I remember him heading to various events that featured the American Red Cross – he was a trained volunteer. Throughout the years, he was a volunteer with the CV Sheriff’s Station arson watch (I don’t even know if it’s still around), a reserve with San Fernando PD (a little bragging – he graduated from the academy as honor cadet), a Volunteer On Patrol with the CV Sheriff’s Station and currently is on the Montrose Search & Rescue team. A side note regarding the Montrose Search & Rescue team: There have been more than a few nights that he’s missed one event or another due to being needed at a rescue. He truly believes in the power of volunteerism.

As most know, I’ve been with Prom Plus since 1999 having risen to the position of president some years ago. I’ve actively stepped back from Prom Plus, though, because young parents need to step up and I want to give them the opportunity to do that.

That doesn’t mean that my spirit of volunteerism is extinguished, however. I am on the boards of the Glendale Kiwanis and the Salvation Army and serve on the Supervisory Committee of the Glendale Area Schools Credit Union. Recently (and unexpectedly) I assumed the role as interim president of the CV Chamber of Commerce.

Of course, I’m also a wife, mother, grandmother and small business owner. So while my time is precious I’ve also discovered the truth in Tim Fargo’s quote, “Who you are tomorrow begins with what you do today.” I applaud those who step up where – and when – they are needed. I hope those people who are reluctant to leave their couches will reconsider and become part of this dynamic community. After all, this is the time to create your legacy.