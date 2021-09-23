Plans Requested for Rockhaven Property

By Julie BUTCHER

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting of the Glendale City Council, two houses were added to the city’s historic register of Glendale homes: the first, called the Webber House, is at 268 W. Kenneth Road and was built in 1950. The small, open, mid-century home is an intact work by noted architect A. Quincy Jones, a “structurally expressive modern form,” city staff told the council. The second is a Craftsman home at 1300 N. Maryland built in 1908 called the Tatum House.

Early in the meeting the council authorized spending $45,000 for a comprehensive “life-cycle” analysis comparing natural versus artificial turf. Both the city’s sustainability and community service and parks commissions voted against the use of artificial turf.

“As everybody knows, I don’t like to spend money on anything – unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Councilmember Vrej Agajanian said about the expenditure. Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian wanted to move forward with renovations at Fremont Park while the analysis is conducted.

“It could have been started while the parks were closed,” noted Councilmember Kassakhian.

Regarding Rockhaven, Councilmember Kassakhian asked for a report on plans for the property; staff advised council it is working with State Senator Anthony Portantino’s staff and will have an update ready in the “next few weeks.”

Finally, the council heard a detailed report on the state of the city’s community forest from the city’s urban forester Loren Klick who recommended the city increase its canopy cover from a current average of 20% to 25%; keeping the city’s existing tree watering ordinance to foster stewardship of public trees, especially in times of drought; and returning to a six-year trim cycle and increasing annual tree planting with consistent initial watering to bring the canopy levels back to pre-2010 numbers. The city calculates the cost of these changes at $760,622.

Councilmember Dan Brotman wanted the city to be sure to include the best lists of climate-ready trees “looking forward to the next 10 or 20 years – check with Northeast Trees, the Audubon Society, the Tree People, for the best trees to plant,” he suggested. He also asked for a report on ordinances in cities such as Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge that ensure trees are replaced appropriately.