Fires to the North Darken Local Skies

The skies above the Crescenta Valley have been darkened by drifting winds from the Windy Fire and the KNP Complex Fire near the Sequoia area. The winds are drifting into the Southern California area.

“Currently the smoke is high and not a lot on the surface,” said Bradley Whitaker of South Coast AQMD.

South Coast AQMD expects that the smoke particulates will be affecting the area more tonight, Thursday, in the mountain areas and the Coachella Valley.

The air quality for the area is moderate to good, according to the South Coast AQMD map.